Getting a facelift

Penticton Provincial Courthouse – 1949 – 100 Main Street

The Penticton Provincial Court house is a two storey Art Deco-Moderne office building The Penticton

Provincial Courthouse is significant as a symbol of the Provincial Government presence in Penticton, both as a Courthouse and home of many Provincial departments and agencies. Its construction in 1948 reflects the growth of Penticton as a regional business and government centre after World War II. This building is important architecturally as an example of the transition between Art Deco design of the 1930s and 1940s and the Streamline Moderne motifs of the 1950s, especially evident in the northwest entrance and entrance hall.

The park to the north of the building contributes to the continuity of the site and is integral to the government precinct and landscaped setting created at the north entrance to Penticton in the 1930s and 1940s.

Key elements that define the heritage character of the Penticton Provincial Courthouse include:

– The location of the north-west corner entrance, emphasizing the building’s relationship to the historic highway entrance to downtown

– The historic association with justice and government administration

– Association with citizenship ceremonies

– The Streamlined Moderne elements in the round forms in the entrance hall and stairway

– Architectural elements including the stone details on the entrance, double interior staircase with aluminum railings, cast iron pillars, terrazzo entrance floor, glass doors, and original metal sign

– The adjacent park with mature trees and cenotaph, which was moved to the park in 1948