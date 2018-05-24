Get tickets this week

MOTORCYCLE RIDERS SUPPORT THE OS Neurological Society

Okanagan Motorcycle Riders Association (OMRA) are once again supporting the Child and Youth Development Centre in raffling a brand new 2018 Harley Davidson Heritage Softtail. Money raised from this raffle goes to support the development programs offered by the OSNS to children throughout the South Okanagan and Similkameen.

The raffle bike will be available for viewing and to purchase tickets at the Oliver Canadian tire Friday Saturday and Sunday, May 25, 26 and 27 The raffle draw will be June 24. One of their most popular fundraising projects is the raffle of a Harley Davidson motorcycle, supported by OMRA.

OMRA is a group of motorcycle enthusiast who have consistently supported the OSNS with the Harley Motorcycle Raffle.