Generous community support

Kevin Meyer, owner of Kevin’s No Frills

and Tracy MacFadden, Vice-President Highway to Healing

“Our community supported us when we asked them to help Highway to Healing”… says Kevin Meyer.

Meeting with Board members, Kevin mentioned how this small community has impressed him with its generosity. Of course, Highway to Healing knows well the kind of support provided by people in the South Okanagan.

Just five years old, Highway to Healing has provided over $40,000 in funding for families needing to travel to obtain medical treatment for their children. Those needs may include fuel, parking fees, and overnight stays. Support can be one time, or may extend for many years for families whose child faces serious illness.

With their second annual Drive to Provide fun golf tournament coming up in July, H2H will once again be asking the people of the communities they serve for help.

Photo credit: Russell Work