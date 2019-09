Penticton about 113.9 per litre

Oliver downtown prices range from 117.5 to 119.9 per litre

Kelowna and Grand Forks about 132.9 per litre – more than 20-25 cents a litre MORE

Price war? – no reasonable reason for the difference.

All prices here from reliable sources and can change on a dime or any second now.

Pictures taken this morning