Garbage strewn all over …..at Madden Lake* April 26, 2018, 11:39 amMetal and plastic car parts dumped on Madden lake road. IT IS FREE TO TAKE METAL TO LANDFILL!!! Rocky Lundy – *hey Jack you are up side down lol
Comments
Linda Isaak says
There’s also the burnt out shell of a car on the side of that road. Did you see the trailer abandoned at the lake and the big mess around it?
Eleanor Moyer says
or sideways even!
Publisher: Eleanor has finally caught on lol
Eleanor Moyer says
Interesting way to get attention — place the picture upside-down. LOL