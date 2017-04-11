Gala Dinner and Auction – main Rotary fundraiser

Two upcoming fundraisers sponsored by the Rotary Club of Oliver will give a boost for regional health care.

Oliver Rotary hosts its 19th annual Gala Dinner and Live Auction on Saturday, April 22 from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Oliver Community Centre. Six local restaurants/caterers will serve an array of food, paired with fine wines from six local wineries. Proceeds are donated to various local and international causes, this year including the South Okanagan Similkameen (SOS) Medical Foundation. Tickets are $75 each and can be purchased from any Oliver Rotary member, Beyond Bliss or Royal LePage in Oliver.

The second big event will see the Harlem Ambassadors bring their hilarious basketball antics to town, taking on the South Okanagan All-Stars on Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m. at SOSS. Again, proceeds will go the SOS Medical Foundation.

Oliver Rotary has pledged $30,000 over three years to the Foundation’s campaign to provide the medical equipment for Penticton Regional Hospital’s new patient care tower.

Jennifer Roussel serves as president for 2016-17 is pictured above.

The active 15-member organization has sponsored numerous community projects over the years, including Rotary Beach on Tuc-el-Nuit Lake, and it supports many other local organizations and events. Rotary’s Highway to Healing program provides travel assistance to families whose children must undergo medical treatment in Vancouver.