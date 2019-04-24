“gaining some traction” says Oliver Mayor

Is this man going to help get money for Oliver’s damaged water supply system?

Mayor Martin Johansen says after a meeting last week in Kelowna – he thinks the idea is gaining traction and StephenFuhr (pictured left) has promised to raise the matter at the next caucus meeting in Ottawa.

Johansen was joined at the meeting by Water Councillor Rick Machial and CAO Cathy Cowan who set up the meeting.

Machial has stated that the Town must get political to ensure the “ask” is taken seriously for millions of dollars to fix the Gallagher Lake syphon but making many improvements to an old open ditch water system built a hundred years ago.

Both Johansen and Machial indicated they felt very positive after the meeting MP Fuhr