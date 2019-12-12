Gail Prior has died

It is with grateful hearts and lifelong memories that we remember the full and colourful life of our Gail, treasured wife of Ray, loving big sister to Carol (Lloyd) and Glenn (Marlaine) , and special auntie to Lisa (Jamie), Melissa (Devin), Makayla, Kathy (James ) and Taya. She was also a dear friend to many and a lover of all critters big and small.

Born on February 2, 1940 in Edmonton, Alberta, she went forth in true Gail style with her wine glass in hand, to explore new trails, and to reunite with her dad, loved ones and beloved fur babies that were waiting for her, on December 7, 2019 in Penticton.

To know her was to love her and her humorous and vibrant personality. She was an accomplished author and writer, having been published and well respected in the writing community. She loved animals and the earth, believing in the respect of them both.

She was an exceptional cook and enjoyed entertaining and socializing with her many friends, neighbors, and family.

Salt Spring Island was her true home where nature, water and the salty air renewed her soul. She always treasured her memories of happy times spent there at her little cottage on Weston Lake. Her second Salts Spring became Little Bear Lake in Northern Saskatchewan where she enjoyed many good times with Ray.

Always unapologetically herself, she lived and left us on her own terms and for that we are forever grateful. She would not want to be remembered with sadness nor tears but remembered by her quick wit, take charge outlook on life, and fierce independence. She will be forever missed until we meet again.

We wish to thank the incredible physicians and nursing staff at PRH for their compassion and care of our Gail.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2020, details will follow.

Editor’s Note – We all shall miss the writings of Gail on ODN. May she find a special spot in Heaven’s writers group.