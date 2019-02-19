FVT – new theatre manager hired

No picture sent

Editor’s note – an exhaustive search of the internet found no picture or reference to Leah Foreman in the field of theatre or a picture of same.

We invite FVT or Ms. Foreman to send a picture and/or comprehensive Bio background.

The Oliver Community Theatre Society and Frank Venables Theatre are pleased to announce that Leah Foreman has been hired as Theatre Manager.

With over 20 years experience working in theatres and performance venues, Ms. Foreman is familiar with everything from large performance spaces such as Roger’s Arena in downtown Vancouver, to mid-size venues such as the Arts Club and very small companies like Green Thumb Theatre. She’s worked in numerous venues with professional artists in all disciplines from children’s entertainers, contemporary dance, dramatic arts and comedy, to all forms of musical presentations. At times in her career she’s held a range of positions from stage manager and production manager, to operations manager, venue manager and promoter’s representative for major artists agencies, tours, festivals, venues, parades and even rodeos.

Tom Szalay, president of the Board of Directors of the Society said “We are extremely pleased to have Leah join our team as her love of all the arts, but especially the performing arts is very strong, and she backs that up with solid experience working in many aspects of theatre operations, production and presentation. And there’s a bonus – she’s actually from the Okanagan.”

Leah Foreman grew up in the South Okanagan and graduated from Osoyoos Secondary School before going on to get her Diploma in Stagecraft from Douglas College.

Leah is thrilled to be able to return to the Okanagan with her young family.

Her new position as Theatre Manager at the Frank Venables Theatre begins April 1.