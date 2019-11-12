Fundraiser to provide boost for SOGH

South Okanagan General Hospital stands to gain a real boost from this year’s Tree of Dreams campaign.

The 14th annual fundraiser by the South Okanagan Similkameen (SOS) Medical Foundation will help fund the $1.25-million Emergency Department upgrade at SOGH. Construction will be completed by late December.

The renovation was originally planned as a $970,000 upgrade, but was bolstered by the SOS Medical Foundation’s $280,000 commitment for additional equipment and enhancements suggested by hospital staff.

The project includes a separate Emergency Department entrance for walk-in patients, new waiting and triage areas, a quiet room for families, the relocation of admitting and administration services, and other upgrades.

The Tree of Dreams funding will provide for permanent medical gas hookups in the Triage area, a nurses’ work station and an exterior awning over the new entrance.

Teresa Fortune, patient care co-ordinator at SOGH, said up to 50 patients a day come into the Emergency Department which is long overdue for an upgrade.

“It’s great for such small communities as Oliver and Osoyoos to have access to the Emergency Department and the care that we have in this hospital,” she said. “I’ve worked at SOGH for 25 years now. It’s small but we do amazing things here.”

Carey Bornn, the SOS Medical Foundation’s Executive Director, said the Foundation is really excited about focusing this year’s Tree of Dreams campaign on the SOGH upgrade.

“We’ve already gained major support from local service organizations,” he said. “As well, a South Okanagan resident who wishes to remain anonymous has offered to match $30,000 in donations from individual donors.”

A Tree of Dreams brochure has been mailed out to households throughout the South Okanagan.

To donate or for more information, contact the SOS Medical Foundation at 250-492-9027 or visit their website Sosmedicalfoundation.com.