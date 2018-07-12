Fundraiser Sunday

On Sunday, July 15th, the Firehall Brewery will be hosting the Small Wheels Park Project Fundraiser by Oliver Parks & Recreation. 1 to 4 pm.

There’ll be live music by local rockers, Desert Arms, a silent auction, door prizes, food served on-site by The Wienery, and art on display by Ava Grice and Connor Kitt.

The fundraiser is for upgrading the Joel Waines skatepark down at Lion’s Park in Oliver. In the year 2000, a concrete skateboard area was built in memory of Joel Waines, an avid local skateboarder who died tragically in a car accident at age 16. Some park features are showing major wear after 17 years of use, and overall the park is in rough shape due to uneven, bent, and cracked features.

Local youth have become involved in providing input to develop an idea for the revitalization of the area dedicated to Joel Waines into a Small Wheels Playground. The location of the play space within Lion’s Park will make it the ideal spot for families to chill while the young’uns surf the concrete waves.