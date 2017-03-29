Funding for local airports in Boundary Similkameen

Funding supports Grand Forks and Osoyoos airport infrastructure projects

GRAND FORKS – Grand Forks and Osoyoos airports will receive $225,000 in combined funding from the B.C. Air Access Program, announced MLA for Boundary-Similkameen Linda Larson on behalf of Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Todd Stone.

Projects receiving funding:

* Grand Forks Airport: $165,000 for navigation and auxiliary power systems

* Osoyoos Airport: $60,000 for perimeter fencing and site clean up

“B.C. Airports are an important source of economic activity – providing a centralized location which supports our tourism, aviation, engineering, construction, and transportation industries,” said Larson. “The upgrades to the Grand Forks and Osoyoos airports will help grow our local economy.”

Through the B.C. Air Access Program, the ministry cost shares with public airports on projects such as lighting and navigational systems, terminal building expansion or upgrades, and runway improvements. These types of projects will allow airports to improve safety, accommodate larger aircraft and more frequent flights, and further support the continuing growth of local and provincial economies.

The ministry has committed $24 million over the past three years for the B.C. Air Access Program. This year’s program is providing $10 million for airport infrastructure improvement projects throughout the province. The program also encourages funding partnerships with the federal government, local and regional governments and agencies, and the private sector. Last year, the program provided $8 million toward improvements at 23 regional airports.