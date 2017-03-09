Fund raising – bottle drives and a pancake breakfast

The South Okanagan PeeWee Rep and Midget Rep Teams will be representing the Okanagan Region at the BC Hockey Tier 3 Provincial Championships in Terrace, BC and Dawson Creek, BC. We need your for your support.

Please come out and enjoy a Pancake breakfast at the Oliver Fire Hall and support the SOMHA Peewee and Midget teams on the road to provincials.

Saturday March 11th – Pancakes, sausages, coffee and juice by donation. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, as well as tickets available with a 1st place prize of $1000.00 and 2nd place prize of $500 gas card.

Details:

Saturday

9:00 am – 12 pm

Hall – Oliver Fire Department

369 Similkameen Avenue