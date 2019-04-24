Fun to do – fun to watch

First Oliver Scouts – The annual Junkbox Derby is scheduled for May 4. Council authorized the closure of Skagit Avenue from the top of Tulameen Street to Okanagan Street, 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Town will also aid in providing barricades to close roads. Scouts will be delivering notices throughout the neighborhood to advise of the event and road closure.

More council briefs

McKinney Nordic Ski Club – Council supported the request from McKinney Nordic Ski Club to flow grant funding from Farm Credit Canada through the Town. If they are successful, grant funds will be to purchase a newer grooming machine.

Oliver Community Arts Council – Council authorized the use of town-owned lots to host the Wine Capital Art Walk; specifically 6047 Station Street and 6085 Station Street.