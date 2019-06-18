Fun golf tournament – ‘Drive to Provide’

How would you like to Drive to Provide?

Highway to Healing Support Society is preparing for their 2nd Annual FUN golf tournament. In order to continue to fund families from Osoyoos, Oliver and OK Falls who have to travel to obtain medical care for their children, H2H will host this 22 team fund raising tournament.

Fairview Mountain Golf Course will be bustling with energy on Saturday, July 6th. The event begins at noon with a pre-party, live music, light snacks, and fun and games.

At 2 o’clock, teams of five will tee off in a Texas scramble tournament. This year we are upping the ante – with more fun games, trivia contests, plinko, spin to win games and of course skill contests.

After the gold star dinner, golfers will be able to bid on silent and live auction items– including wine generously donated by both the Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association and OK Falls Winery association, a weekend getaway trip to Vancouver, a week in Ixtapa at a massive penthouse condo with private infinity pool and more!

Our prize table is groaning with draw prizes and there are many opportunities to have fun and win prizes.

Drop online to www.highwaytohealing.org and sign up your team now! Come golf and provide your support to our local families. Thanks to people like you, Highway to Healing has been able to provide over $40,000 in funding for travel expenses in the4 past four years. We know the need is ongoing and hope to see you out golfing!