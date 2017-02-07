Fuel stolen – have you seen this truck?

A report was received from the Thomas Ranch Vineyard about a break and enter into the property where a hole was cut through a fence on Oliver Ranch Road in Okanagan Falls. Once on the property, suspects attempted to steal gas from the gas pumps. When they found the power was shut off due to past thefts, they allegedly attempted to get the pumps going by removing a car battery from a tractor and then use the battery to power the pumps. They could not get this to work but they still managed to syphon a large amount of gas. This incident occurred at 620 am on Sunday, January 29, 2017.
If anyone has any information to assist the Police in this investigation please contact Cst. Phil MOSES of the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crimestoppers
