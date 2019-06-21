From the Kemes family

A letter to our Community,

I am so thankful to have lived nearly my whole life in Oliver. I met and married my husband, Jim Kemes and we raised our family in this small caring, loving community.

Recently Jim passed away after spending many weeks in hospital, Sunny Bank Rehab and lastly McKinney Place. My family and I are so proud to say he at all times received such caring, professional care at all levels ….Proving you don’t have to situate in the heart of bustling cities where you become just a number and have no identity in order to receive the best of care. We want to say a special thank you to all our Health Care Professionals and also to Jack of ODN, a special friend.

Thank you all for caring,

Donna-Faye, Ramona, Dana & Tara Kemes