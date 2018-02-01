From one artist to many others

Over the weekend the Art Department at South Okanagan Secondary School got quite a boost! In memory of her late husband (celebrated local wildlife artist John Salsnek) Stephanie Salsnek contacted the school and gave the art department a sizable collection of paints, brushes, markers, matt board and art magazines that had belonged to John. One of John’s last wishes was that his art supplies not go to waste.

Stephanie knows that John would be really happy that his art supplies are going to be used by the next generation of emerging artists.

As part of the art departments “Visiting Artist” series, Stephanie plans on visiting the school in the next couple of months to show the students some of John’s artwork and talk to them about what it takes to own and operate your own gallery.

On behalf of Lindsey McVicar, art teacher at South Okanagan Secondary School, and all of her students, we would like to thank Stephanie for her contribution.