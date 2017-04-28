From Brenda Shaw

The Election Bets

Living in a small town often afforded people to do crazy things without being branded a nut or laughed at or even arrested. Usually the RCMP were in on the public antics.

Eddie Stephens owned the Oliver Hotel during the 60’s and 70’s and was always up for a laugh or a joke.

During the federal election of 1968, Eddie bet Mom that her party would lose the election. Mom was not one to back down and said okay. The bet was whoever lost would have to wheel the other down main street past the Chronicle and come back again.

Needless to say, Mom lost that bet and she wheeled Eddie down the street and back. The Chronicle (Don Somerville) ran out to take the photo laughing as he did!

So now we come to 1972, the B.C. election, pitting WAC Bennett against a feisty little guy named Dave Barrett.

My parents were strong NDP supporters but it was always a foregone conclusion that the Socreds would win…not until the last days of the election was it even hinted that Dave Barrett could oust WAC Bennett but oust him he did!

This time, Eddie had to wheel Mom down main street and just to make sure there were plenty of people on hand, Don Somerville had written in the paper that there would be a wheel barrow bet carried out on main street after the election. Of course Don was on hand to take the photo and Main Street was crowded with people who had come to see the election bet carried out!

Such were the events that went on in our little town.