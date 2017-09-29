Friday rush hour and traffic delayed due to another roll over

North of town centre Oliver near Bettison Rd
Two vehicle accident, one car flipped, one pickup damaged, one pole involved.
One to hospital after being removed from SUV. (an elderly woman taken to hospital)
Thanks to BB for his assistance.
Traffic on Hwy 97 delayed for about an hour – many vehicles turning around and heading elsewhere. Scene cleared by 3pm
Comments
Sinikka Koivisto says
And all because some idiot tried to pass on the shoulder. The guy in the truck is lucky the “elderly woman” isnt dead. Oh and how come no one spoke to her after the accident and no charges have been laid to the truck driver? Smells a little fishy to me.