Friday Punch

Prize: 1 bottle of vintage Fairview Cellars
2nd Prize: 1 bottle of quality Merlot – Oliver VQA (if and only if the answers are correct and there is more than 10 responses)
Questions:
Name the proposed winery ?
Name the Rd that is immediately to the south of it? (site of photograph)
Is this OK Falls, Osoyoos, or Oliver ?
The image is called green winery – why ?
Prizes go to a winner who is first in time and most accurate in answers.
Best of luck – no responses will be published until 6pm Friday
Comments
Bill Eggert says
Phantom Creek
Black Sage Road
Oliver District
Striving to become biodynamic. (not sure where they’ll get the compost ingredients)
Now what vintage, and how did you acquire it?
Diana Roxo says
Phantom Creek Winery
Black Sage Road
Oliver, BC