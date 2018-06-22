Friday Punch

,

Prize: 1 bottle of vintage Fairview Cellars

2nd Prize: 1 bottle of quality Merlot – Oliver VQA (if and only if the answers are correct and there is more than 10 responses)

Questions:

Name the proposed winery ?

Name the Rd that is immediately to the south of it? (site of photograph)

Is this OK Falls, Osoyoos, or Oliver ?

The image is called green winery – why ?

Prizes go to a winner who is first in time and most accurate in answers.

Best of luck – no responses will be published until 6pm Friday

Comments

  1. Phantom Creek
    Black Sage Road
    Oliver District
    Striving to become biodynamic. (not sure where they’ll get the compost ingredients)

    Now what vintage, and how did you acquire it?

