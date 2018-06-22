Friday Punch

Prize: 1 bottle of vintage Fairview Cellars

2nd Prize: 1 bottle of quality Merlot – Oliver VQA (if and only if the answers are correct and there is more than 10 responses)

Questions:

Name the proposed winery ?

Name the Rd that is immediately to the south of it? (site of photograph)

Is this OK Falls, Osoyoos, or Oliver ?

The image is called green winery – why ?

Prizes go to a winner who is first in time and most accurate in answers.

Best of luck – no responses will be published until 6pm Friday