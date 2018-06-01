Friday project – put the creek into its bed

MOTI apparently hired a contractor today to put the Park Rill (Creek) back into its bed at Sportsman’s Bowl Rd.

If all goes well – residents on evacuation order could be at home before the end of the weekend.

Is this all true?? – just an educated guess.

The various governments involved. FLNR&Otherthings, MOTI (Highways) and Penticton Regional District are not sure who issued this order: but let us clean up the mess!!

We jest of course – there is no provincial or regional government communicating with the public. Largest complaint this season: who should I talk to. No one wants to be blamed.

No one even wants to be credited for good work. Best of luck – see ya on the other side Paul.

Large format pictures – press to enlarge.

Meanwhile back at the highway