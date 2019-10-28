SOCS 2nd CONCERT – BERGMANN PIANO DUO

What could be better than hearing one fine musician on a grand piano? Why, hearing two fine musicians on two grand pianos of course! That is what the South Okanagan Concert Society is offering when the Bergmann Piano Duo perform at Venables Theatre 7:30 pm, Friday, November 15th.

Last here in 2013, Marcel and Elizabeth Bergmann were an enormous hit. He from Munich, Germany and she from Medicine Hat, Canada met at music school in Hannover, Germany. They became a couple and started playing together in 1989. Innovative and versatile, this appealing duo present a masterful achievement of ‘brilliance, rhythmic vitality and melodic shaping.’

Performing internationally, they play an eclectic mix of classical and contemporary pieces including their own original compositions and arrangements. They have won awards all over Europe with their virtuosic dedication and the instincts of professional entertainers. They also have won Western Canadian Music Awards for their outstanding classical recordings.

Tickets for the concert are available online @ www.venablestheatre.ca or at the theatre box office Tuesdays through Thursdays from 10 to 3 pm. Generous sponsors make ticket prices very affordable. Two or more tickets in advance are only $21/ticket. Single tickets in advance are $23 and at the door $25. Youth are ‘almost free’ at $2.50. We want the younger generation exposed to quality music.

As well as performing careers, the Bergmanns enjoy teaching and have been on faculty at Mt. Royal University and the University of Calgary. They work in other capacities in the music industry and promote the Banff Centre for the Arts. At present, they live in White Rock and love the ocean and the natural surroundings there. Elizabeth says, “There is order, patterns and structure evident in nature similar to that in music. Nature and music feed our souls.” Marcel particularly likes to invent his own arrangements of contemporary repertoire. He enjoys “built in opportunities for free variations and improvisational elements while still following a well established overall form and structure.”

Don’t miss this event. If the Bergmanns are half as good as the last time they performed here, you will be more than happy!

Come and travel where the muse has taken them in recent years.