Friday contest – full wine bottle or full growler

Rules – no guess printed until 3pm Friday

Enter as often as you like. Start commenting NOW……………

Prizes are quality and local

Winner is judged on the best, most accurate, intuitive answers.

There is no connection or relationship when the pictures are viewed.

One. Picture is an animal. Guess the animal or the location. Clues the gravel, flowers and fauna

Two. Picture is near a fence and a lake – where is it, what happened here, what is planned?

Three. Picture of a well known building location. What is happening, who owns it? When will it open?

All answers in an envelope given to da Judge – KT ( so he can’t win lol )