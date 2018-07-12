Friday afternoon wind gusts expected – clear and 34 plus in SO

A vigorous cold front is expected to sweep across the Interior on Friday. Strong southwest winds with gusts up to 60 km/h are expected ahead of the front on Friday afternoon. Stronger northerly winds with gusts up to 70 km/h or more are anticipated once the front passes on Friday evening.

Recreational boaters are encouraged to re-visit their boating plans for Friday afternoon and evening. Be prepared for strong and gusty winds. Consider anchorages or moorings protected from westerly and northerly winds