Fred Steele by a nose

There won’t be an election at the B.C. Fruit Growers Association convention this weekend.

Vernon’s Jeet Dukhia has decided not to run for president against incumbent Fred Steele.

“I have my hands full,” said Dukhia, who is president of the B.C. Tree Fruits Co-operative.

“I am weighing my options,” said the Vernon orchardist.

BCTF directors have made it clear that they want Dukhia to focus on the co-operative, which is responsible for packinghouses and marketing Okanagan fruit.

“We have a new chief executive officer and I have to work closely with him,” said Dukhia, who is a former BCFGA president.

Dukhia and Steele have previously competed for the BCFGA’s top job three times.

with files from Black Press – digital services