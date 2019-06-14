Fraud alert in South Okanagan

It has been brought to our attention that someone in the the Osoyoos area is impersonating a member of our department asking for cash donations.

The Osoyoos Fire Department does not contact members of our community for cash donations. If you experience one of these calls please contact the local RCMP dispatch.

The Oliver Fire Department repeated the same message on their Facebook Page.

This started a couple of days ago – no knowledge of how many people asked for funds or how wide spread this fraud is.