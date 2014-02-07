Frank Venables Theatre – a site to be seen

,

opening five22theare view onetheatre view 2

The Frank Venables Theatre is practical, big, cat walks, practice hall, make up studios, huge stage, great sound and lighting equipment, elevator, and accessible but to dazzle the senses nothing beats the Foyer area with a view beyond compare anywhere in the valley.

Oliver should be very proud.

Comments

  2. I agree with both Paul and Neil. this is a travesty. Pharmacies best stock up on depends.
    I really do hate being the rain on the parade, but no centre isle, and a huge foyer, but 200 fewer seats? the architect should be ashamed of himself, and those that approved this should be held accountable.
    So be it. I will enjoy this theatre for the show piece it is, but I will be taking an isle seat.

    Reply

  4. I agree with Neil And also from a fire escape aspect, I am suprised that it was not a requirement to have better access to aisles.

    Reply

  5. 35 seats across with no isle in the middle, so if you are in the center set, the one 17 seats in from each end, and nature calls in the middle of a concert or play, won’t that cause some distraction when you try to get out. What if you don’t make it to the isle, do you go back and sit down, or do you go home and change then come back or stay home. Maybe there needs to be some warning signs put up, like go before you get in kids. It does look impressive though and could turn into an asset for the town.

    Reply

  6. Wendy Rice, thank you so very much for your contribution .

    I can assure you that the seats are Wonderful !

    Reply

  7. Thanks so much for publishing these pictures. I donated to buy one of the seats, so somewhere in there, there’s a plaque with my name on it. Just hope it’s comfortable!

    Reply

  8. Very happy to have been able to attend the opening!!!
    The auditorium is a plus for Oliver and everyone should be proud of it!!

    Reply

  10. What is the seating capacity before versus after? No criticism, just asking as it is different to what was. Beautiful in all aspects

    Publisher: 400 vs 600 before

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*