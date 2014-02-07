Frank Venables Theatre – a site to be seen

The Frank Venables Theatre is practical, big, cat walks, practice hall, make up studios, huge stage, great sound and lighting equipment, elevator, and accessible but to dazzle the senses nothing beats the Foyer area with a view beyond compare anywhere in the valley.
Oliver should be very proud.
Comments
Neil J Cadger says
centre aisles are the worst use of the best p.o.v. in the theatre.
Bill Eggert says
I agree with both Paul and Neil. this is a travesty. Pharmacies best stock up on depends.
I really do hate being the rain on the parade, but no centre isle, and a huge foyer, but 200 fewer seats? the architect should be ashamed of himself, and those that approved this should be held accountable.
So be it. I will enjoy this theatre for the show piece it is, but I will be taking an isle seat.
John & Brenda Hack says
Nice pics of Olivers new piggybank , now to get it filled many times…
Paul Tribbick says
I agree with Neil And also from a fire escape aspect, I am suprised that it was not a requirement to have better access to aisles.
Neil Seidler says
35 seats across with no isle in the middle, so if you are in the center set, the one 17 seats in from each end, and nature calls in the middle of a concert or play, won’t that cause some distraction when you try to get out. What if you don’t make it to the isle, do you go back and sit down, or do you go home and change then come back or stay home. Maybe there needs to be some warning signs put up, like go before you get in kids. It does look impressive though and could turn into an asset for the town.
Lawrence Green says
Wendy Rice, thank you so very much for your contribution .
I can assure you that the seats are Wonderful !
Wendy Rice says
Thanks so much for publishing these pictures. I donated to buy one of the seats, so somewhere in there, there’s a plaque with my name on it. Just hope it’s comfortable!
Dorothy A Taylor says
Very happy to have been able to attend the opening!!!
The auditorium is a plus for Oliver and everyone should be proud of it!!
Debbie Robinson says
Thank you
Debbie Robinson says
What is the seating capacity before versus after? No criticism, just asking as it is different to what was. Beautiful in all aspects
Publisher: 400 vs 600 before