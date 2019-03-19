Fourth pot shop seeks okay in Osoyoos

By ROY WOOD

A request for a rezoning to allow a pot shop in the Buy-Low shopping centre brings to four the number of recreational cannabis retailers at various stages of approval in the town.

The latest application, from Rachel Lloyd, came to the town council table today seeking rezoning to open a cannabis store in the two vacant units adjacent to the Dollar Store at the Gateway Square shopping centre.

A report from planning director Gina MacKay recommended approval. “Staff is of the opinion that this location is suitable for the proposed use and will enable a new business to be established in the town.”

MacKay pointed out that the storefronts in questions have been vacant since the shopping centre opened.

Meanwhile, an application for an outlet attached to the rear of the Owl Pub and Liquor Store hit a bit of roadblock today as it came to council for third reading.

Councillor CJ Rhodes cited concerns raised at a pubic hearing around access to parking and customer safety because of nearby truck unloading dock. Council decided to table third reading pending a staff report addressing those issues.

Under town regulations, all proposals for cannabis retailing must to come to council for “site specific” zoning.

After second reading of the rezoning bylaw, it goes to a public hearing where members of the public may weigh in. After that it goes back to council for third reading approval.

At that point the applicant must approach the provincial Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB) for the appropriate licences. Only then will council give final approval.

Two earlier applications are currently in the hands of the LCRB, having passed three readings at the town level.

They are at 8304 72nd Avenue in the old Osoyoos Signs building and 8322 Main Street across the street from O’Delights Asian restaurant.

