Four weeks to go – PRH Tower opens April 29

While excitement builds and the countdown continues, the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation has entered the home stretch in its $20-million campaign to provide the medical equipment for the PRH expansion. Millions of dollars in new equipment is already in place, but there’s still $1.2 million left to raise.

“We’ve received incredible support from throughout the community, now we just need a bit more so we can fund the equipment going into the soon-to-be renovated and expanded Emergency Department,” said Carey Bornn, Executive Director of the SOS Medical Foundation.

If you intend to leave a gift in your Will – large or small – to the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation, the process is quite straightforward. It is simply a matter of preparing a Will and including a phrase about your intention.

For more information on leaving a legacy: Call the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation

Phone (250) 492-9027

Toll Free (866) 771-0994