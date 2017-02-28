Four generations – over the years

Stan and Helen McPherson have reason to smile following a $35,000 donation to the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation’s campaign to provide the medical equipment for the Penticton Regional Hospital expansion. Stan is perhaps best known for his decades-long ties with Grant King Men’s Wear in downtown Penticton.

Stan said his donation to the SOS Medical Foundation reflects his family’s support of the local hospital. Four generations of the McPherson family have used Penticton Regional Hospital at one time or another over the years.

“I think it’s great for the whole South Okanagan-Similkameen to have an up-to-date facility here,” he said. “It’s long overdue.”

Construction of the $312.5-million patient care tower at PRH is well underway and should be ready for patients by early 2019.

–