Four $1000 fines – don’t tamper with water system

Since February of last year the Town has changed out 200 meters and investigated water leak calls from residents. The useful life of a water meter is typically about ten years and the accuracy of meters could deteriorate over time. Oliver’s water metering program was put into place as part of the water twinning program which started in 2007.

Unfortunately during the inspection process, four meters were found to have been tampered with, resulting in the Town issuing $1,000 fines to property owners for “tampering with a water system”, under Water Regulation Bylaw 1289.

Tampering varied from removing the meter and installation of a by-pass, others removed the locking pin. Water consumption for each of these property owners was significantly below average or non-existent.

The Town will continue to replace water meters as the life expectancy nears completion and will impose fines to property owners who tamper with the water system meters.