Former Town of Oliver councilor passes
Grant Bott
August 17, 1937 – February 5, 2017
Pat Hampson says
Very few people, with the exception of Emergency First Responders, really understand the bonds which are created when men and women work together with the risk of personal injury. Every time a Pumper, a Rescue Truck, a Police Car or Ambulance responds to assist residents the members are risking injury and sometimes fatal injury.
Grant Bott served in the Royal Canadian Navy and was a West Vancouver Fire Department Captain (#12) when I was hired in 1973. We often worked our shifts at the outlying Fire Halls where only two full time staff were assigned, we were backed up by volunteer members. I drove for him and we had our fair share of emergency responses; that is where one bond develops.
We enjoyed another bond as do most emergency responders; that is a social bond which is something you develop when you spend 48 hours with the same person during your Tour of Duty. This bond usually includes participating in rivalry with the other 3 Platoons or complaining about the District Chief or the Fire Chief and the latest ‘Stupid Order’ coming from above.
The last bond is the personal bond you develop after your Tour of Duty is over and you have 4 days to relax. During these times Grant and I shared family time with our kids up at Rail Lake in the Cariboo. We lived ‘Off the Grid’ built cabins, dug septic pits, built out-houses, and fished for Trout! We collected drinking water from an artesian well and beer was stored in a cooler buried in the ground; life was great!
All these bonds triggered grief and tears when I read Grant had died. Linda and I have pictures of the many years we spent up at the lake and getting together. Our Daughter Trish always knew him as Uncle Grant. The three of us will remember him as a good friend who contributed to our lives. RIP old friend.