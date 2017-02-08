Former Osoyoos Elementary teacher passes

Wayne Marcotte

November 19, 1942 – February 5, 2017

Wayne Herbert Marcotte, born on November 19, 1942 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, passed away on February 5, 2017 surrounded by the love of his family.

He was a beloved husband to Janet for more than 47 years. He will be missed by his three daughters, Tricia (Rob), Cheryl (Bruce), and Allicyn (Ryan). He was a fun and loving grandpa to Jordie, Sasha, Jesse, Beth, Robbie, and Ciara. Wayne was also a brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and good friend to many others.

He moved to Osoyoos to pursue a teaching career in 1968 and worked as a teacher at Osoyoos Elementary School for 30 years. He enjoyed being involved in the community of Osoyoos as a member of the Lion’s Club, Royal Canadian Legion, various softball teams, and South Okanagan Teacher’s Association. Once retired, he spent most of his time gardening, taking road trips with Janet in his beloved Lexus, curling, cheering on his favourite sports teams, serving in several roles at St. Anne’s parish, building virtual railroads on his computer, and fishing the local lakes. Prayers will be held at St. Anne’s Catholic Church on Thursday, February 9 at 7:00 pm and the funeral mass will be held on Friday, February 10 at 2:00 pm.