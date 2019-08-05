Forest fire east of McIntrye Bluff threatens power lines and homes

An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC).

The RDOS EOC has placed several properties under Evacuation Alert due to a wildfire north of Oliver in Electoral Area “C.”

All properties on the east side of BC Highway 97, extending south from McIntyre Creek Road to James Way south of Gallagher Lake, including Brauns Road and Gallagher Lake Road; and further includes all properties on James Way, and then extending southeast to McKinney Road at Manuels Creek Road; and extending to the north along the west side of Manuels Creek Road to approximately 3.5 kms on McIntyre Creek Road.

Additional properties in the region may potentially be impacted.

BC Wildfire and the RDOS EOC are actively assessing the situation and should conditions deteriorate, Evacuation Orders may be issued for affected residents.

An Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should an Evacuation Order be issued. Property owners will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to and Evacuation Order, however you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

Proactive measures to prepare for an Evacuation Order are strongly advised.