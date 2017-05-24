Highway 97 – looking north to Fleming’s Csrner
Orchard on left south of Rd 8 owned by one Art Garrish ( and yes it seems to be flooded)
Below the image of the “water bridge” built many years ago to allow a small amount of water in Tinhorn Creek to cross the flume (ditch or canal) – fairly close to Rd 8
Historic photos for sure from the collection of grand-son Chris Garrish
For those with long memories
Comments
Beth Garrish says
I was wondering when those photos would surface! I was thinking it was not much different from the floods this year. Does anyone remember exactly what year it was? I’m thinking about 1983?
Maureen Doerr says
Yes Beth that is what they are saying