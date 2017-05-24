For those with long memories

,

Highway 97 – looking north to Fleming’s Csrner
Orchard on left south of Rd 8 owned by one Art Garrish ( and yes it seems to be flooded)
Below the image of the “water bridge” built many years ago to allow a small amount of water in Tinhorn Creek to cross the flume (ditch or canal) – fairly close to Rd 8
Historic photos for sure from the collection of grand-son Chris Garrish

Comments

  1. I was wondering when those photos would surface! I was thinking it was not much different from the floods this year. Does anyone remember exactly what year it was? I’m thinking about 1983?

