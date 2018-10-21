For those keeping track

Lets start with Terry Schafer

Schafer first elected in 1996 for three years

Linda Larson wins the Mayor’s seat in a by-election in 1997

In 1999 Both re-elected along with Ron Hovanes

In 2002 All three re-elected with Pat Hampson

2005 – Larson and Schafer retire for a breather – Hovanes is elected Mayor with council of Hampson, Marji Basso, Randy Toor and Jack Bennest

2008 – Hampson elected Mayor with Basso, Bennest, Schafer and Michael Newman

2011 – Hovanes elected Mayor with Bennest, Larson, Maureen Doerr and Dave Mattes

2013 – Larry Schwartzenberger elected in a by-election to replace MLA Larson ( He beats Basso, Maurizio )

2014 – Hovanes elected Mayor with Bennest, Petra Veintimilla, Schwartzenberger and Doerr

2017 – Mattes elected in a by-election to replace the retiring Bennest ( Aimee Grice is second )

2018 – Martin Johansen elected Mayor with council, Veintimilla, Schwartzenberger, Mattes and Grice.

Larson retired with 10 years of municipal service

Hovanes retires with 16 years

Schafer retires with 16 years including 4 years as Regional Director

Bennest retired with 17 years (note Bennest served 5 years in 1988 to 1993)