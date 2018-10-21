For those keeping track

Lets start with Terry Schafer
Schafer first elected in 1996 for three years
Linda Larson wins the Mayor’s seat in a by-election in 1997
In 1999 Both re-elected along with Ron Hovanes
In 2002 All three re-elected with Pat Hampson
2005 – Larson and Schafer retire for a breather – Hovanes is elected Mayor with council of Hampson, Marji Basso, Randy Toor and Jack Bennest
2008 – Hampson elected Mayor with Basso, Bennest, Schafer and Michael Newman
2011 – Hovanes elected Mayor with Bennest, Larson, Maureen Doerr and Dave Mattes
2013 – Larry Schwartzenberger elected in a by-election to replace MLA Larson ( He beats Basso, Maurizio )
2014 – Hovanes elected Mayor with Bennest, Petra Veintimilla, Schwartzenberger and Doerr
2017 – Mattes elected in a by-election to replace the retiring Bennest ( Aimee Grice is second )
2018 – Martin Johansen elected Mayor with council, Veintimilla, Schwartzenberger, Mattes and Grice.
Larson retired with 10 years of municipal service
Hovanes retires with 16 years
Schafer retires with 16 years including 4 years as Regional Director
Bennest retired with 17 years (note Bennest served 5 years in 1988 to 1993)
Leave a Reply