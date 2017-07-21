For the record – Summerland’s decision not clear cut

Recently in a series of stories on changes in curbside pickup in the Regional District – it was pointed out that Summerland stood alone – no making a clear choice.

Both Oliver and Penticton votedm YES for the more modern approach of automated pickup with supplied carts.

Keremeos, Osoyoos and all rural areas in the Regional District said NO.

***

I asked Summerland’s Mayor Peter Waterman to explain his council’s decision and he sent me this:

District of Summerland

2018 to 2025

Collection of Garbage, Recycling, Compostable Materials and Large Items –

RFP Results & Contract Award

R-2017-216

THAT Staff be authorized to negotiate with Waste Connections of Canada based on their proposal for the provision of the Collection of Garbage, Recycling, Compostable Materials and Large Items for the District of Summerland for the term of seven (7) years with the potential of a one year extension, commencing July 1, 2018.

AND THAT the contract negotiations be based on the current system of customer supplied containers at an estimated annual cost of $397,714.55.

AND THAT Staff investigate the option to transition to an automated collection system with contractor supplied carts and report back to Council.

( So it appears the council favours the current system but is willing to be convinced to a new position. So I will stick to my original story of it being a definite MAYBE