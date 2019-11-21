For inquiring minds

Insight inside ODN – most people view Oliver Daily News on a regular computer at home. More than a quarter of readers use a phone to view the latest news. Some use tablets to get a big view of the news, pictures and poster advertising.

Where do readers live… or view ODN when on holidays – which other internet websites refer their readers to Oliver Daily News. Number reflect a period of 30 days

The biggest number here is for unique computers pointing their screens to ODN – top #1 story that got their attention. A picture of an RCMP officer carrying an assault weapon near the Cenotaph on Remembrance Day “What do you think about this….. in Canada….”