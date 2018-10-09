For council in Osoyoos

Sherani Theophilus has lived in many communities. She grew up in Waterloo and Windsor in Ontario before moving to Kentville, Wolfville, and Halifax, Nova Scotia to continue her education. Vancouver was her home and location of her business for many years before buying her home in Osoyoos in 2011. She is the proud mother of two.

Sherani studied Mechanical Engineering and BSc in business and mathematics. Her experience is eclectic; everything from research, drafting, sales, event planning, fundraising, bookkeeping, to PR and marketing. Currently, she works part-time at a hotel that has a long history in town and has heard the wonderful stories of guests, some of whom have been coming for many decades.

Theophilus is on the board of the South Okanagan Similkameen Mental Wellness Society, and is forming a local youth peer support group, for those who often slip through the cracks after aging out of child programs. The model of support is one meant to work in a rural setting and can be duplicated in other rural areas. She also volunteers at the Okanagan-Similkameen Community Acupuncture Clinic, which features a sliding-scale cost to allow more people to access treatment. She has vast experience fundraising for many worthy causes, and because of personal experience, is now focusing on the physical, and mental wellness of local families. She is very encouraged after reading the feasibility study of an Osoyoos Health Centre. Access to healthcare is of vital importance to her.

A great proponent of increasing the livability of Osoyoos, she believes in preserving the glorious natural beauty which makes the town a destination for visitors. As an example, careful planning, setting sustainable goals and collaborating with our neighbouring towns should be a priority when it comes to public transportation. Allowing residents to live where they can afford to live, and go to work where there is a job, is a means to improve the quality of life of employees and solve the workforce dilemma of many employers. Sherani also believes we need affordable transportation to and from medical facilities, service providers, airports, and educational institutions.

Osoyoos boasts a unique climate and has unparalleled natural beauty within the Thompson Okanagan region, which recently earned the Biosphere Destination certification. She believes this is evidence of past stewardship and a commitment to ensure the ecosystem’s survival in the future. In the recently released UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, limiting future human caused warming to just half a degree means the world can keep a “semblance” of the ecosystems we have. It is up to governments to institute serious changes in energy systems, land and building use. We live in the desert; it only makes sense to harness the sun’s energy.

The small, but vibrant community of Osoyoos is growing and developing and if elected as town councillor, she will be honoured to have the opportunity to be of service.