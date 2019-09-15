For African grandmothers and the children they care for

Oliver Grandmothers for Africa are holding a huge CRAFT SALE of fabric and crafty items on Saturday Sept. 21st.

It will be from 9 to 2 pm at Oliver United Church Hall. This sale will include some beautiful fabric, some utilitarian fabric, baskets of yarn, lots of sewing notions, knitting needles, crochet hooks, scissors and a wide variety of craft materials.

The group is looking forward to seeing many members of the community who are supportive of the organization and are also looking for some excellent buys.

The proceeds from this fund raiser and others held throughout the year all go to support community based organizations turning the tide of HIV/AIDS in Africa.

The Stephen Lewis Foundation launched the grandmother to grandmother campaign in 2006 and since then hundreds of groups of Canadian grandmothers have taken up the call to action. To date they have raised more than $16.5 million for African grandmothers and the children in their care.