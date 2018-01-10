Food Security Plan – final report

FOOD SECURE OLIVER PLAN

Oliver is seeking input from people and organizations across greater Oliver to provide feedback to the draft Food Secure Oliver Plan. The Food Secure Oliver Plan encompasses an approach that looks at the overall local food system and contains five levels of information: the vision, goals, strategies, objectives, and ideas. It’s vision – “Healthy, locally sourced food is available to all and is at the heart of a diverse community culture and the local economy”.

People and organizations across greater Oliver are invited to provide their input on the draft Food Secure Oliver Plan.

“It is recognized that household food insecurity cannot be resolved with food security programs or plans, alone. Systemic changes are needed for everyone to be able to access the food they need, when they need it, without relying on emergency food sources. While areas such as household income are largely out of the jurisdiction of communities and local governments, there are many ways that Oliver can begin to address food security while also creating advocacy action around the root causes of food insecurity”, said Mayor Ron Hovanes.

Food Secure Oliver is intended to guide community planning for increasing food security for the next 10 years.

Food Culture:

Create a community food culture that values our agricultural heritage, food quality, cooking and preserving skills, food traditions, and the importance of eating together.

Local Food Economy:

Strengthen the local economy by supporting economic opportunities across the food system.

Access:

Recognize the need for and expand dignified access to healthy and safe food as a basic human right for all residents.

Sustainable Practices:

Foster sustainable food growing, hunting, fishing, and foraging practices.

Capacity:

Build capacity through leadership, innovation, and collaboration to advance community food security.