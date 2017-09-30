Folks – what would ODN be without contributors ?

Thanks to photographers, news photo guys, artist on paper, contributors to content.
Who have I missed.
What do you like,
What do you NOT like,
We will print all comments (rules included) on this question
The bottom line Oliver Daily News (ODN) cannot survive without the help of readers.
Kay Rotheisler says
ODN and a cup of coffee is my start to every day. I enjoy the format just the way it is and Jack “we like you just the way you are.”
kay & ernie
Mary Ostermeier says
I do also read the ODN first thing in the morning and check it a few times a day. It always has the latest news as soon as something happens around Oliver. Don’t change the format, it is perfect. I like the scrolling down.
I admit that I don’t look at the classifieds very often but that is just because I’m not looking for something or forget there is a classified section at all.
Julie Fox says
I think ODN is doing a very good job and I check it regulary to find out what is going on locally. Love the easy format. The only thing is, as a relative “newcomer” (9 years!), I don’t always follow the historical references debates and discussions. Sometimes I see pictures/articles and references to things I haven’t a clue about. Please don’t change to a formal “newspaper” format but maybe think about putting in a little more explanation/context for those of us “newbies’ so we don’t get lost and can contribute to the local debates.
George Filiatrault says
I see that Pat has read my comment and chose to reply in the only way I expected.
Doesn’t anyone see even from his reply the likelyness to that man he had the guts to name….
Yes you can unplug me if you so chose….
It wouldn’t be a big loss….
LOL
George Filiatrault says
Again, I think that now that Jack is leaving politics (due to lack of any concerns on his behalf) he is looking for some kind of praise,
Almost like a southern president we all know.
Must be felt the world or on this issue that without ODN, Oliver would be lost.
To be very honest, I get better news from Castanet Penticton most times and faster more detailed reporting so, you now have my honest open and sincere opinion
Publisher: Not sure what this all means George – I am now Donald Trump and seek praise? Wow what a stretch. Time to unplug George.
Above comment was not designed to show intent to unplug George – more like a suggestion of what he can do . LOL
George Boychuk says
ODN is doing a terrific job!! Please keep up the good work. Thank you!!
Scott Miller says
Is there anyway you can change up the layout from a vertical scroll to more like the frontpage of a daily newspaper?
Do you do news stories in depth yourself or rely on contributors?
Now that you are off the council will you be more critical of town business and town affairs?
Classifieds could be more organized into categories making it more easy to find what you are looking for. ie Rentals, items for sale, jobs etc.
Pat Whalley says
I like everything about ODN. I also turn it on whenever I have heard sirens as the news is usually bank up to date.
The photography is marvellous, we have such talented people here-about and I like the fact that both sides of comments are printed, the pros and cons, so I certainly do not feel that news is biased.
ODN is opened with my morning coffee and checked several times through the day. Long may it prosper.
Dorothy A Taylor says
Love the photos and short articles.
ODN gives update info when there are sirens heard!!!
Do not read long articles.
Keep up the excellent work!!!
marge lunzmann says
ODN is the first thing I look at when I turn on my pc in the morning, even before my first sip of coffee which says a lot. If there are an extra lot of sirens close by, where do I check? ODN of course. I love the free classified, especially when looking to buy something or sell something that doesn’t involve a lot of dollars. Some of the very best photographers share their pics with us not so talented people and some of the best writers around also share their thoughts with us which is just fine by me. I enjoy picking up the local news here because I don’t hear very well, just nod my head and smile a lot so people hopefully don’t notice that I haven’t a clue what they’re referring to. Thank you for keeping me up to date. So what’s not to like on ODN Not a dang thing, thank you for being there for all of us