Floods? Drought – snowpack report

low level snow has melted early high level snow has not snowpack levels generally about 70 percent of normal water from Okanagan Lake not being released at same rate as prior years to maintain storage

Annual snow accumulation in British Columbia usually reaches maximum levels in mid-April, therefore the May 1st survey usually provides a good snapshot of any late-season accumulation, or delays in the onset of freshet.

This year, the May 1st surveys are indicating a slight delay in the melt at upper elevation locations, unseasonably early melt for low-to-mid elevation areas, and generally below normal snow pack across most of the province.

At this stage in the season there is no elevated flood risk present in the current snowpack across the province. Close to normal seasonal flood risk is expected in the Peace, Liard, Upper Fraser and North Thompson regions. Elsewhere, snowpacks pose below-normal risk for snowmelt driven flooding.

Source: BC River Forecast Centre