Flooding – RDOS gears up to protect

Emergency Operations Centre Opened as Precaution in RDOS

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) has opened an Emergency Operations Centre to better deal with potential flooding across the Region. High water in creeks and lakes has raised the potential for damage to property or closure of roads.

At this time road closures have not been issued. Residents can consult www.DriveBC.com for up to the minute updates.

Spring commonly causes localized flooding in creeks, river and lakes. Residents are reminded to keep children and small animals away from creeks and rivers as changes in flow can occur suddenly this time of year.

For more information please visit www.rdos.bc.ca, e-mail info@rdos.bc.ca, call 250-492-0237 or toll-free 1-877-610-3737.