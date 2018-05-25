Flooded Osoyoos residents go home

Evacuation Order Rescinded for 15 Properties, Evacuation Alert Rescinded for 80 Homes on 67 Properties in Osoyoos
The Town of Osoyoos has rescinded mandatory Evacuation Orders for 15 properties affected by the rise of Osoyoos Lake this spring. As well an additional 80 homes on 67 properties have been taken off Evacuation Alert.
Other select properties in the Town of Osoyoos remain under Evacuation Order and Alert. The Town of Osoyoos continues to conduct Rapid Damage Assessment of evacuated properties to determine if homes or structures are safe as lake levels continue to drop.
Due to lowered lake levels in Osoyoos Lake, the EVACUATION ORDER, pursuant to the Emergency Program Act, issued by Town of Osoyoos in the vicinity of the Osoyoos Lake; in The Town of Osoyoos, issued on May 10 and 11, 2018, is RESCINDED for the following properties:
10
Solana Key Drive
14
Solana Key Drive
18
Solana Key Drive
21
Solana Key Drive
22
Solana Key Drive
23
Solana Key Drive
26
Solana Key Drive
27
Solana Key Drive
30
Solana Key Drive
33
Solana Key Drive
34
Solana Key Drive
38
Solana Key Drive
39
Solana Key Drive
42
Solana Key Drive
46
Solana Key Drive
A new Alert, or Order, may need to be reissued; however, if that is deemed necessary, the process will re-commence.
