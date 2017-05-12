Flood watch – prevention the key

All pictures taken before and after 7 am this morning

Vaseux Lake- high but not a problem. Sandbags and sand made available on Sundial Road

Road 8 – Tinhorn continues to flow high with dirt and water movement heading through orchards and going down Rd 9

Testalinda – major work now being done by three or more large excavators to clear debris, silt, dirt, gravel from the water course at the top part on west side and on the downslope – east of the highway. Watch for Argo Road crews.



Road 5 area – Top photo – Reed Creek overflowing onto highway but generally not to bad.