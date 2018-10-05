Flea Market to house seniors

All the who’s who there for this late event that was to feature Clarence Louie ( Great Speaker of ) but a no show at 2pm

MLA Linda Larson, Area D Director Tom Siddon, the two candidates running to replace hi. Senior bureaucrats Bill and Karla on hand and many people I honest have to say I did not know ( local residents ).

Happy Trails – let us all get this building built soon. 24 1 bed units and only two – 2 bed units. It is called affordable rental housing.

Source: Sharon Proctor South Skaha Housing Society