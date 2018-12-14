Flashbacks

White Lake area property near Twin Lake purchased for nature

January 8, 2018

$400,000 has been handed out to seven conservation projects in the South Okanagan thanks to the newly developed South Okanagan Conservation Fund.

All residents in the Regional District (RDOS) except those living in the Similkameen pay towards the fund.

One of the more discussed grants awarded was given to the Nature Trust of B.C. $200 thousand to purchase 32.2 hectares (79.56 acres) of private land to add to its White Lake Basin Biodiversity Ranch.

The private property is surrounded by 8,056 hectares, already a part of the ranch. The property is near the community of Twin Lake and is home to a number of species at risk.

The Nature Trust has worked with the landowner over the last 10 years to secure the property.

Update: Two days ago, the trust announced the sale was now complete. No price included in the story.