Flashback to January 14, 2013

Two men with the name Louie run for election

44 year old Alex Louie, a first cousin to Chief Clarence Louie says he has been nominated and will campaign to win.

Nominations for the Osoyoos Indian Band concluded last week with the election set for Thursday February 21. Positions for four councillors and one chief are open for a two year term.

The younger Louie says he has two main planks on his platform:

1. the right of choice of way of life and a band portfolio or department for culture to make things happen

2. the necessity of a food co-op and a bank or credit union to control band money

Alex Louie says he has a lot of respect for the Economic Development model promoted by Chief Louie but he says his background of working at many jobs, on an assembly line, in a union or local management has given him a different view of the world.

“Senk’lip” (native name) says the people promoting him want a more traditional way of life with less influence of the corporate/colonial world. Louie says he has sponsored the Spotted Lake ceremonial event for 11 years and worked for the Okanagan Basin Water Board on documenting the river and lakes along with the debate about water use in the South Okanagan.

Alex Louie says he is an activist with a headman’s background. He says there are many fights ahead and the Idle No More movement is similar to other recent non-aboriginal protests that point out the controlling nature of Wall Street, big banks and the corporate world.

He says he plans an open band meeting soon to seek the opinion of the people of the OIB.

Postscript: Clarence Louie won the election

What follows here is a Joe Fries story from the Penticton Herald

An accused gun smuggler, who doesn’t recognize Canadian laws, tried to flip the script Wednesday by issuing a verbal arrest warrant for the Penticton judge presiding his over case.

Alex Louie, 49, is currently behind bars awaiting trial on nine charges under both the Criminal Code and Customs Act related to an alleged attempt to smuggle two handguns across the Canada-U.S. border at Osoyoos on Feb. 1.

During a search of his vehicle that day, CBSA officers allegedly found two handguns tied to the undercarriage of his car, along with two boxes of ammunition hidden behind the dash.